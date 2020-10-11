International Day of the Girl Child | 11 October

Since 2012, 11 October has been celebrated as the International Day of the Girl.

The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

The United Nations led initiative, International Day of the Girl Child supports more than 1.1 billion girls worldwide.

This year’s initiative is called ‘GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’, which celebrates the achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action is the most comprehensive policy agenda for the empowerment of women. It was the result of the Fourth World Conference on Women – held in Beijing, China, almost 25 years ago. Almost 30,000 women and men from across 200 countries came together to recognise the rights of women and girls as human rights.

In the years following, women pressed this agenda forward, leading global movements on issues ranging from sexual and reproductive health rights to equal pay. More girls today are attending and completing school, fewer are getting married or becoming mothers while still children, and more are gaining the skills they need to excel in the future world of work.