Beyond empowerment | Elevating women in every sphere

By Marcia Brissett-Bailey

Empowering women is more than just sisterhood it’s about empowering a lineage, nourishing a nation, and yes, empowering the world.

I cannot speak for most women, but I know from history that we have broken through many barriers and some glass ceilings along the way, which has likely taken consistency, self-determination, confidence, and self-belief.

As women, understanding our value and worth is a delicate balance between self-confidence and humility. It is an approach to life that, without diminishing ourselves can help us to show up without limiting beliefs, helping us to break barriers, ceilings, and more. Along my journey, I have seen that to truly tap into this self-belief takes consistency, bravery, and confidence.

What I can say with certainty is that my walk-through life so far has shown me that empowerment for women is not rooted in the accolades of empowerment but in sisterhood, which flows through our lineage, nourishes a nation, and ultimately empowers the entire world.

During this time I discovered personal development and understood the importance of continuous learning, self-discovery, and being able to reflect on achieving your aspirations was not entirely a solo activity it does require you goal set, find purpose, and passion. Which I know is easier said than done and will look different for each of us, at different points in life.

The list below is only a snippet from my lived experience, which I have found empowering and used to empower others as a: mentor, friend, auntie, sister, colleague, and the many other hats I’ve worn along the way.

Going for Goals

Is a fundamental part of personal growth. Making achievable goals creates a natural urge to move forward, which helps us to adapt and thrive.

Your voice is vital

“As women empowering women” having your voice be heard and speaking up for yourself is called self-advocacy. Developing the skills in nurturing a sense of empowerment and self-advocacy in life so that, you are heard and seen is important in so many areas of life.

Mentorship adds Meaning

One viable and impactful way to empower women is to provide them with mentorship and support. This can come in the form of mentorship programs, networking, training, and development opportunities. Offering your time to these activities or receiving mentorship can help nourish and provide fertile ground for personal growth and development.

Learning is for Life

I believe, we never stop learning. I have actively sought knowledge through reading books, investing in myself paying for courses for personal development, attending workshops, or engaging in online webinars. Embracing lifelong learning can enhance your natural abilities and help develop new skills. Lifelong learning keeps women empowered participants in an ever-changing world.

Rest is fuel

Creating good habits of self-care is not just a luxury, it’s a necessity – period! You can only give to others when your well-being cup is full – this helps you avoid burnout. Taking care of your physical and mental well-being is vital, this includes small consistent activities like daily walks, spa days, exercise, nutrition, drinking water, travelling, blocking time in your diary for you, meeting with friends, and having family time, just to name a few. This aids in managing stress and improves mental clarity.

Money matters

Throughout my twenties, I raised a deposit for my first house. I was given great advice by my grandmother and mother. I genuinely believe that the empowerment this gave me to understand how to manage finances and make informed decisions is an essential aspect of my personal growth and empowerment. Understanding budgeting, investing, and long-term financial planning provides women with the confidence and independence to achieve goals and long-term planning for the future.

Pass the mic

Providing the opportunity for others to speak. Sometimes empowering yourself means stepping back and allowing someone else into the spotlight.

To sum up, our life is a journey that requires focus, commitment, bravery, consistency, financial planning, and investment in yourself. Put yourself first, set clear goals, and explore lifelong personal development activities.

Women embarking on this journey of self-discovery will pave the way to enable other women to be inspired to do the same for the next generation, by empowering a lineage, nourishing a nation, and yes, empowering the world.

About the author

Marcia Brissett-Bailey is one of the Top 50 Influential Neurodivergent Women in the UK. Marcia is a thought leader, Forbes featured, international speaker, and author of Black, Brilliant, and Dyslexic.

She was named one of the top 133 women who changed the world in 2023 by Diverse In – the Global Diversity and Inclusion Embassy.

Marcia is also featured as a notable dyslexic by Dyslexia Help – The Regents University of Michigan and is also a Trustee of the British Dyslexia Association.

As a dyslexia advocate and champion, Marcia is passionate about empowering other dyslexic and neurodivergent people to find their voice.

Marcia is married and has two children and over the years, has felt the need to ‘hack the system’, to develop mechanisms to navigate the education system and the workplace. She has learned to accept herself and realise that we are all different, despite the illusion that we are all the same shape and size and that there exists a dominant group within the human race.

Marcia is keen to empower others to find their voice, working from a place of acceptance and self-love, which Marcia herself has had to invest in, to achieve, as she was always told what she cannot do, rather than what she can.

Marcia has a BSc (Hons) degree in Information Science with Librarian status, a postgraduate qualification in Career Guidance, a Certificate in person-centred Counselling Skills, a diploma in Specialist Teaching, and an MA in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. Marcia has worked in the education community sector for 30 years, providing information, advice, and guidance in higher education and post-16, as well as being a SEND lead.