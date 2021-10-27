Meet the female Legs4Africa graduates proving disability isn’t an inability

UK charity, Legs4Africa, are giving female amputees the ultimate leg up through their TATCOT bursary project. Legs4Africa work closely with multiple hospitals, limb centres and clinics across sub-Saharan Africa, and identified a lack of women in the field. The charity found that gender and disability often creates significant barriers, particularly when combined with low income backgrounds and the different stigma present in many countries. The programme allows existing prosthetists to expand their skills, but also provides new opportunities to a more diverse range of people.

The project offers scholarships in prosthetic technology to enable women with limb-loss to increase their employability and build careers in the prosthetic industry, while challenging norms and stigma around gender and disability.

Through the programme, Legs4Africa, in partnership with the Tanzania Training Centre for Orthopedic Technologists (TATCOT), provides fully-funded places on their one year Certificate Course in Lower-Limb Prosthetics, including tuition, flights, accommodation and living expenses.

And the 2020 cohort, who were the first ever recipients of the scholarship, have just graduated!