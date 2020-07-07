0
07/07/2020
15 years on | Remembering the London bombings

London Bombings rememberance

WeAreTheCity are remembering all those lost, injured and the families of those affected in the 2005 London bombings.

On this day, 15 years ago, 52 people died and more than 700 people were injured in Britain’s worst terrorist attack since 1988.

The 7/7 bombings were a series of coordinated attacks in central London, which targeted civilians using the public transport system during rush hour.

The bombers targeted Aldgate, Edgware Road and Russell Square underground station and a bus in Tavistock Square.

In 2009, Prince Charles opened a permanent memorial in Hyde Park to commemorate the victims of the attacks.

For all of those who lost their lives and for those who lost their family members and friends, we are with you on this day to remember those lost loved ones.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

