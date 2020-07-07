15 years on | Remembering the London bombings

WeAreTheCity are remembering all those lost, injured and the families of those affected in the 2005 London bombings.

On this day, 15 years ago, 52 people died and more than 700 people were injured in Britain’s worst terrorist attack since 1988.

The 7/7 bombings were a series of coordinated attacks in central London, which targeted civilians using the public transport system during rush hour.

The bombers targeted Aldgate, Edgware Road and Russell Square underground station and a bus in Tavistock Square.

In 2009, Prince Charles opened a permanent memorial in Hyde Park to commemorate the victims of the attacks.

For all of those who lost their lives and for those who lost their family members and friends, we are with you on this day to remember those lost loved ones.

