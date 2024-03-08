Celebrating Female Entrepreneurship with WeAreTheCity, Pow TV, Soho House & Soho Works

On March 4th, WeAreTheCity joined forces with Pow TV, Soho House, and Soho Works to host an event dedicated to honouring female entrepreneurship in the UK.

The event, EmpowerHER commenced with an opening address by Emma Knight, a distinguished award-winning lawyer from Harbottle and Lewis, who shed light on the recent overturn of legislation affecting female investors. Emma was also one of the key individuals leading the charge through the InvestHer initiative to challenge the government to overturn the legislation. Over 600 individuals signed the open letter to the chancellor, alongside key industry figures such as Mary Portas. Emma explained to the audience how the government’s decision to raise the investment threshold back in January restricted access to angel investing for many women across the UK. This change meant that a significant portion of women, particularly in areas like Ireland and certain parts of the north, were excluded from investing in businesses at all as they did not reach the threshold of having 170k in assets. However, thanks to the work of the InvestHer campaign and the noise created by many other industry bodies, the legislation was in fact due to be overturned as part of the spring budget. An absolute win for women in business and a testament to the power of collective voices.

Following Emma’s keynote, the spotlight turned to a panel discussion featuring four trailblazing entrepreneurs who have made significant impacts in their respective industries. These entrepreneurs were all recent winners in WeAreTheCity’s and HSBC’s Thrive20 listing which celebrated women who were leading purposeful businesses. Each panellist shared their unique journey, reflecting on the challenges, triumphs, and pivotal moments that shaped their entrepreneurial ventures. During the panel, we heard from Ruby Raut, CEO and Founder of Wuka, Victoria Jenkins, CEO of Unhidden, Martha Silcott, CEO and Founder of Fab Little Bag, and Claudine Adeyemi-Adams, Founder and CEO of Earlybird AI.

The panel, chaired by Vanessa Vallely OBE, delved into a series of thought-provoking questions aimed at unravelling their entrepreneurial experiences. From sharing the inspiration behind their businesses to navigating gender-specific challenges in securing funding, the panellists offered candid insights into their journeys. They addressed the hurdles faced as female founders in predominantly male-dominated industries, emphasising resilience and determination as driving forces behind their success.

Furthermore, the discussion explored how personal backgrounds and experiences influenced the mission and values of their businesses. Panellists also highlighted key turning points and milestones that significantly influenced their growth trajectories. Additionally, they shared strategies for maintaining a work-life balance amidst the demands of entrepreneurship and imparted invaluable lessons learned throughout their journey.

Networking and mentorship emerged as critical components of their entrepreneurial endeavours, with the panellists emphasising the importance of building connections and seeking guidance from experienced mentors. They offered advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs, encouraging them to embrace resilience, seek mentorship and pursue their ventures with unwavering determination.

The event served as a testament to the power of female entrepreneurship and the collective drive to overcome challenges and pave the way for future generations of women in business.

We would like to thank Rosemary Reed of Pow TV and Soho House and Soho Works for hosting this event, and our panellists for sharing their stories.