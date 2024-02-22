WeAreTheCity and Theory present an evening of fashion, style and networking – 21 March

Join us for an exclusive evening dedicated to elevating your style and introducing you to Theory Wardrobe.

Theory and WeAreTheCity invite you to an evening dedicated to elevating your style and introducing you to Theory Wardrobe, a careful curation of the brand’s best-selling, most timeless pieces, styles that belong in every closet. Award-winning stylist Charlotte Broadbent will be on hand for all your burning styling questions.

Event Highlights:

Insightful Presentation: Learn more about Theory Wardrobe- a highly versatile edit that is easy to mix and match- and let Charlotte show you how to build your 9-5, 5-9 working wardrobe. Guest Makeover: Charlotte will work her magic on three lucky guests, transforming their style and offer tips and advice on how to elevate your personal style. Personal Consultations: Charlotte and Theory top stylists will be on hand to give you insider knowledge on how to create a wardrobe that reflects your unique personality and lifestyle. Exclusive Shopping Experience: Enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on the latest Theory collections for one night only. Upgrade your wardrobe with cool, expertly tailored pieces that have the power to make you feel confident, smart, and stylish. Networking: Enjoy a selection of drinks and canapés while networking with fellow fashion enthusiasts

Event Details:

Date – Thursday, March 21

– Thursday, March 21 Time – 6 – 8:30pm

– 6 – 8:30pm Location – Theory Regent Street, 103-113 Regent St London W1B 4HL

About Theory:

In 1997 Theory revolutionized the contemporary fashion market with its concept of the urban uniform. Headquartered in New York City and a leader in Fast Retailing Group’s brand portfolio, the brand balances luxury with accessibility in collections that are known for their exceptional fits, innovative fabrics, and enduring styles.

Spaces are limited. This is a night not to be missed!

We do hope you will join us!

Tickets available soon