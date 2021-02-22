Nominations are now open for 2021 Black British Business Awards

Nominations have officially opened for the Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) ahead of its digital awards ceremony in October.

Now in its eighth year, the BBBAwards celebrates the outstanding achievements of Black British professionals and entrepreneurs, identifies role models and mentors across a number of sectors and highlights the community’s commercial contribution to the UK economy.

Since 2014, the BBBAwards has been a driving force promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. As the Black Lives Matter movement swept across the globe in 2020, the fight against systemic racial injustice and for equality took centre stage in society. This year, it is vital the conversation continues. By spotlighting Black talent, the BBBAwards helps ensure diversity remains at the forefront of business and debate.

From managing partners to master tailors, commercial property entrepreneurs to creative producers, the BBBAwards champions talent in all sectors.

Speaking about the announcement, Melanie Eusebe, BBBAwards Co-founder said, “Amidst the unprecedented challenges we have all faced during the past twelve months, we are delighted to once again open the nominations for the 2021 BBBAwards.”

“Building on last year’s increased public consciousness of racial equality, we are proud and will continue to be the leading organisation platforming Black talent, addressing racial disparity in the workplace and providing companies’ strategic solutions to improve the career experiences and representation of minority ethnic professionals at senior levels”.

Sophie Chandauka, BBBAwards Co-founder added, “Reward and recognition is critical to retention of the best and brightest.”

“The BBBAwards is the most prestigious programme in the UK that shines a light a on the very best of British talent in business from the Black community.”

“We look forward to an avalanche of nominations in this seminal year because this is a community that has remained resilient and focused on contributing to the UK economy in the face of a pandemic, racial unrest and personal pain.”

“This is our time to reward and recognise these unsung heroes”.

The six categories open for nomination for both rising stars and senior leaders include:

Arts and Media (includes media, design, fashion, performance art, publishing and advertising)

Consumer and Luxury (includes food, beverage, retail, travel, cosmetics and luxury goods)

Entrepreneur (business must have been operational for 18+ months prior to 12 April 2021)

Financial Services (includes banks, brokers, payment services, insurance and finance regulators)

Professional Services (includes law, accounting management consultancy)

STEM (includes health, industrial, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, construction, transport and energy)

