Women need to manage career to overcome barriers | Warwick Business School

Banking Consultant Marina Antoniou says women need to proactively manage their career to overcome the biases and barriers that persist in business.

Although progress is being made, women still only make up 33 per cent of FTSE 100 directors, while only 10 per cent of executive roles are held by females, according to Cranfield University’s 2019 Female FTSE Board Report.

In 2019 there were just six female CEOs, while women are paid 18 per cent less than men according to the Office for National Statistics.

For the gender gap to be closed Marina believes organisational cultures need to change, but there are things women can do themselves.

If you are a job seeker or someone looking to boost their career, then WeAreTheCity has thousands of free career-related articles. From interview tips, CV advice to training and working from home, you can find all our career advice articles here.