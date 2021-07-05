Our power as women to build each other up

Capri Cafaro is a TV host, Cook, Author and a female equality rights activist. Keep up to date with her on instagram @capricafaro.

As women, our tribe is our secret superpower. Here are some ways we can lift up our sisters in all walks of life:

Make friends with women of different generations

Our peers are invaluable, but when we incorporate women from other generations into our friend circle, we can benefit from each other’s wisdom rooted in our unique life experiences. So, if you’re just out of university, reach out to your over 60’s colleague for a coffee. Childless? Visit with some mom friends. I love the special relationships I have built with women who are old enough to be my mother. They tell it like it is. And, while I don’t have kids, my friends who are moms provide me with a raw insight into the toughest job in the world. Engaging with women through the lifespan goes for your family relationships as well. Pick up the phone and call the aunt you haven’t seen since lockdown or visit with your grandma if everyone has been vaccinated. My Aunt Flora was a great sounding board when I needed someone to confide in for life advise. My Grandma Silvestri was a sage teacher in every sense who taught my sister and I how to balance a checkbook, how to cook and of course, the wisdom of “two wrongs don’t make a right” which I feel like I say daily. So, expand your lady tribe. These women have a wealth of knowledge ready and waiting to be shared. And, they will be enriched by your life experiences as well.

Listen, don’t judge

We are often quick to give advise, not necessarily because we think we know best, but usually because we are just trying to help. But, if there is one thing I’ve learned through my social work training is listening is more appreciated than talking. So, the next time one of your female friends texts and asks to go for a drink and a chat, let them take the lead in the conversation. And, if they share a dilemma, hear them out before offering advice. More importantly, if you do offer advice that is ignored, don’t judge. Trust that your friend has made the best decision they can given their circumstances. We don’t always know all of the details behind the scenes that play in to making a decision. And, if they conclude they made the wrong choice and come back to you, don’t attack. Exercise empathy. Women are judged enough by society. We need to be a non-judgement zone for each other.

Be a mentor

I never had a professional mentor, and my life we mainly absent of female role models. So, I have made it a point to lift up other women and girls every chance I get. Join a mentoring organization, or just reach out to another woman to discuss their goals. Mentoring does not need to be confined to professional functions. It can also be personal. Step up and support a young girl who may not have a mother figure in their life to lean on. Spend time with elderly women who may be isolated and could benefit from sharing stories and learning new things from someone younger.

We are all in this life together. And, it’s way too short to gossip or put other women down. When women empower one another, we are unstoppable.

About the author

I am a TV Host, cookbook author, culinary podcast host, and TV commentator. Previously, I was a state senator in my native Ohio for a decade prior to my term ending due to mandated limits. During my tenure as a lawmaker, I also served as Minority Leader for almost 4 years. I graduated with a degree in American Studies from Stanford University at aged 19 and also esrned two master’s degrees, one with a concentration in International Studies from Georgetown University as well as a Master’s in Social Work from Ohio State University that I compleyed while serving as an elected official. When I am not on TV or in the kitchen, I am the classroom as a professor at American University as well as a Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics.

