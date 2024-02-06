Recent statistics from the UK reveal a concerning extent of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia

A significant portion of the LGBTQ+ community continues to face discrimination and violence, impacting their wellbeing and safety.

According to Stonewall, a leading LGBTQ+ rights organisation, these issues were prevalent in several areas:

Healthcare

A significant number of LGBT people experience unequal treatment in healthcare settings. Trans people in particular faced transphobia when accessing general health services, with a high percentage reporting delays in transition-related healthcare.

Home and Communities

Many LGBTQ+ individuals struggle with acceptance within their families and communities. A notable percentage of lesbian, gay, bi, and trans people were not open about their sexual orientation or gender identity with their family members. Additionally, a substantial number of LGBT people faced homelessness.

Workplace

The workplace remained a challenging environment for many LGBTQ+ individuals. A considerable number of LGBT staff hid their identity at work due to fear of discrimination. The situation was particularly acute for bisexual and trans individuals, with many not being open about their sexual orientation or gender identity at work.

Hate crimes

There was a sharp increase in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, especially during the pandemic. The number of recorded sexual orientation and transgender identity attacks rose significantly, with underreporting likely making the actual figures even higher.

These statistics underline the urgent need for societal change and stronger support systems to ensure equality, safety and acceptance for LGBTQ+ individuals in the UK. The situation demands concerted efforts from all sectors of society to combat these issues.

If you have been affected, support can be found below.

Age UK | Consortium | Mind | London Friend | Choice Support | LGBT Health | All Out