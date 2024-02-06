This year’s theme

For Safer Internet Day 2024, the UK Safer Internet Centre has embraced the theme “Inspiring change? Making a difference, managing influence and navigating change online.” This theme resonates with the dynamic nature of the digital world, acknowledging the profound impact the internet has on shaping thoughts, behaviours and societal norms. It emphasises the power of the internet in driving change and the significance of managing its influence responsibly.

The theme also reflects the centre’s commitment to involving young people in discussions about their digital lives. By focusing on young people’s perspectives on emerging technologies, the challenges they face and the changes they aspire to see in the digital landscape, the UK Safer Internet Centre underscores its dedication to creating an online environment that is not only safe but also empowering and responsive to the needs and aspirations of its youngest users.

This year’s theme also brings to light the importance of media literacy, critical thinking, and the ability to navigate the complexities of the online world. These are crucial skills in the modern digital age. It calls for a collective effort from educators, parents, policymakers and young people themselves to foster a safer, more inclusive and inspiring online space.

The focus is on several vital aspects:

Young people’s perspectives: The event aims to explore young people’s views on new and emerging technologies.

Positive change through the Internet: It encourages using the Internet as a tool for effecting positive changes.

Changes desired by young people: The day is an opportunity to discuss the changes young people wish to see in the online world.

Influence on young minds: There’s a focus on understanding how different factors can influence and change the way young people think, feel and act, both online and offline.

Safer Internet Day, coordinated by the centre, has grown into a significant global event, now celebrated in around 170 countries. It offers a unique opportunity for people worldwide to unite in promoting the positive use of digital technology. The UK Safer Internet Centre’s efforts to engage various stakeholders, including schools, organisations and individuals, in activities and discussions on this day, demonstrate its commitment to making the internet a better and safer place for all.