18/08/2021

Recommended Podcast: How to have fun at work with Lynne Parker

How to have fun at work with Lynne Parker

Do you have fun at work? Lynne Parker spent years working in public relations and marketing and although she was good at it she wasn’t having fun. Then somebody told her that women weren’t funny and the rest is history.

Lynne created Funny Women in 2002 and it’s grown to become the leading community for female comedy empowering thousands of women to have a voice, through performing, writing and creating content. The celebrated Funny Women Awards are the beating heart of the community and many past winners and finalists are now household names.

Lynne describes Funny Women as her life’s work and she produces hundreds of comedy and workplace events annually. In this podcast she mixes up her two worlds with guests from both comedy and business. It’s surprising how much they have in common!

Oh, and if you like what you hear, check out www.herlarious.co.uk to find out how you can bring Funny Women into your workplace.

Podcasts are a great learning resource to enhance your career and a great way to unwind. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended podcasts for your next listen. 

