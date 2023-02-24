Recommended Read: ADHD an A-Z: Figuring it Out Step by Step | Leanne Maskell

Navigating the world with an ADHD brain can be exhausting . The rollercoaster ride from clinical assessments through diagnosis to treatment can leave you feeling anxious and isolated, worried about failing or feeling different.

This handy guide is here to change all that. If you have (or suspect you have) ADHD, you’ll know the frustration of being given neurotypical or clinical advice – but this is straight from an ADHD brain to you.

The accessible A-Z format, covering everything from burnout and finances to time management and relationships, gives you the tips and confidence you need to reach your full potential. It empowers you to understand why ADHD brains work the way they do and how to harness your unique mind to think creatively and overcome any hurdle life throws at you.