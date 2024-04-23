Recommended Read: The Mother of All Jobs: How to Have Children and a Career and Stay Sane(ish) | Christine Armstrong

It’s time for a different conversation about working and parenting. As our working days get ever longer and our phones keep so many of us glued to work, the needs of our children and the world of school and childcare have not changed at all.

School summer holidays are still longer than our annual leave. Working mothers everywhere are tearing themselves apart, trying to meet the needs of their children, their relationships and their careers and too often feeling like they are failing. So is there a solution?

When Christine Armstrong became a mother, it never occurred to her that she would want to give up her job. But the truth is, combining work and small kids is hard, and when Christine tried it, she found herself desolate with misery. Determined to find a way forward, she looked for answers by interviewing other working mums and found that she wasn’t alone.

The Mother of All Jobs brings together the wisdom of the women who opened up about everything (and we mean everything) into a manifesto for happy professional families. Ignoring the glossy lives presented on social media, this book shows that, while it’s not always pretty, working parents can thrive if they have the knowledge others learn the hard way.

Introduction: The parent crunch – why I’ve written this book

My story I love my job but is it time I settled down and thought about kids? Wow, I feel like I’ve totally lost control and don’t know who I am any more Right, I need to get back to work I’ve always been able to cope with everything, so why do my kids make me so crazy? How come I feel lonely even though I’m surrounded by people all the time? Help, I think I’ve done a crap job of raising my child Alpha/beta, the pros and cons of dads as lead parents The alpha/alpha couples Solo Why does dealing with school turn me into a child? Help, my teenager is causing problems What do the dads think? The questions people ask me ConclusionsReferences

