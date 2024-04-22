BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

22/04/2024
Recommended Read: Spider Woman: A Life – by the former President of the Supreme Court | Lady Hale

Lady Hale is an inspirational figure admired for her historic achievements and for the causes she has championed. Spider Woman is her story.

As President of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale won global attention in finding the 2019 prorogation of Parliament to be unlawful. Yet that dramatic moment was merely the pinnacle of a career throughout which she was hailed as a pioneering reformer.

As ‘a little girl from a little school in a little village in North Yorkshire’, she only went into the law because her headteacher told her she wasn’t clever enough to study history. She became the most senior judge in the country.

How does a self-professed ‘girly swot’ get ahead in a profession dominated by men? A lifelong smasher of glass-ceilings, who took as her motto ‘women are equal to everything’, her landmark rulings in areas including domestic violence, divorce, mental health and equality were her attempt to correct that.

Wise, warm and inspiring, Spider Woman shows how the law shapes our world. It is the story of how Lady Hale found that she could overcome the odds and change British law for good.

‘Essential, entertaining and inspirational reading for all lovers of freedom, equality and justice’ Shami Chakrabati

Order your copy here.

