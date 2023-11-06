Recommended Read: Aspiration to Transformation: 10 Steps to get you from a place of Discomfort to The Empowerment Zone | Patience Ogunbona

Since becoming a Transformational Coach. I get clients saying to me “Yes! I want to grow, but I don’t know where to start or what resources to use”.

I also find that at some point those on a growth journey tend to become complacent and can forget key concepts that brought them to where they are. This book was written to help address these growth needs. It is designed to help you get through and implement growth and transformational concepts, quickly and effectively. It is an easy read, with reminders and prompts that help you remember the concepts you need to adopt to succeed. The tools and exercises contained within this transformational book will help you analyse your current reality, and devise appropriate actions to achieve positive outcomes. You can keep reviewing and redoing them to improve your results.

Wishing you a successful Aspiration to Transformation Journey.

Book your copy here.