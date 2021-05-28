0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
28/05/2021

Recommended Read: DAD: Untold stories of Fatherhood, Love, Mental Health and Masculinity | Elliott Rae

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: DAD: Untold stories of Fatherhood, Love, Mental Health and Masculinity | Elliott Rae

DAD, Elliott Rae bookDAD is a deeply moving and inspiring collection of stories that represent the diversity of modern fatherhood and seeks to start a conversation that challenges the traditions associated with masculinity.

Including 20 powerful and defiant stories about postnatal depression, becoming a new dad during the pandemic, miscarriage, widowhood, stillbirth, co-parenting, childbirth trauma, work-life balance, new dads at work, shared parental leave, being a stay-at-home dad, gay fatherhood and surrogacy, being a stepdad, black fatherhood, raising a child of dual heritage, being a single dad, faith and fatherhood, raising a child with autism, gender stereotypes and more.

This is a ground-breaking book. A movement. Never before have a group of men come together to bare their souls and speak so openly and honestly about their fatherhood experiences. This book aims to encourage better dialogue between colleagues, friends, and especially within families; between husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, dads and children.We know that men and dads don’t always have the space to speak openly about their experiences. We believe DAD can change the worldand move forward the conversations around fatherhood, masculinity, mental health and gender equality.

BUY IT NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read. 

Related Posts

Why I Do VFX: The Untold Truths About Working in Visual Effects | Vicki Lau
26/05/2021

Recommended Read: Why I Do VFX: The Untold Truths About Working in Visual Effects | Vicki Lau

A Shy Girl's Guide to Networking | Melitta Campbell
10/05/2021

Recommended Read: A Shy Girl’s Guide to Networking | Melitta Campbell

Male Perspectives on The Value of Women at Work | Susan Popoola
06/05/2021

Recommended Read: Male Perspectives on The Value of Women at Work | Susan Popoola

Love it or Leave it, recommended read, book
20/03/2021

Recommended Read: Love It or Leave It: How to be happy at work | Samantha Clark

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X