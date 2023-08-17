0
17/08/2023

Recommended Read: Different Types of Bosses and How to Deal With Them | I.M. Hofmann

Based on more than fifteen years of personal and professional experience, I.M. Hofmann brings together for the first time a boss classification structure, which unveils virtues and practical strategies that helped her in successfully dealing with different bosses.

Through anecdotes, profiles, and engaging techniques for self-development, each chapter guides you to a solution-oriented mindset that uplifts your qualities and provides you with a guide of key takeaways for your professional journey by answering the How can I best foster the relationship with my boss, but without losing myself in the process.

Buy your copy here.

