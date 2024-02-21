0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
21/02/2024
,

Recommended Read: Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging | Leila McKenzie Delis

Home > International Women's Day > International Women’s Day Resources > Recommended Read: Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging | Leila McKenzie Delis

In DIVERSITY, INCLUSION & BELONGING, Leila McKenzie-Delis explores how D&I today is about more than race, gender, age or sexuality, but extends to how people think via cognitive and neurodiversity, and, crucially, how we make people feel.

Statistical research has long proven diverse teams equate to better business. Now we also know that, combined with diversity, inclusion, purpose and belonging are also paramount to bolster employee engagement, profit, performance and growth, whilst enhancing innovation, brand equity, productivity and enabling talent attraction and retention. This book explores the innate human requirement of belonging and what people and organisations alike really need to thrive. The book is about getting the most out of every single individual who works with you whilst cultivating trust, empathy and inspiration. It provides a toolkit for existing leaders and those who aspire to lead and provides a framework for leading well in an ever-changing world.

Order your copy here.

 

Upcoming Events

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

Beyond Beige book cover
22/02/2024

Recommended Read: Beyond Beige | Sylvie Boulay

She Can prosper book cover
22/02/2024

Recommended Read: She Can Prosper | Diane Watson

Redefining-Selfish book cover
22/02/2024

Recommended Read: Redefining SELFISH | Carolyn Hobdey

International Women's Day
22/02/2024

IWD | Resources and Recommendations for Women in Business