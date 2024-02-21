Recommended Read: Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging | Leila McKenzie Delis

In DIVERSITY, INCLUSION & BELONGING, Leila McKenzie-Delis explores how D&I today is about more than race, gender, age or sexuality, but extends to how people think via cognitive and neurodiversity, and, crucially, how we make people feel.

Statistical research has long proven diverse teams equate to better business. Now we also know that, combined with diversity, inclusion, purpose and belonging are also paramount to bolster employee engagement, profit, performance and growth, whilst enhancing innovation, brand equity, productivity and enabling talent attraction and retention. This book explores the innate human requirement of belonging and what people and organisations alike really need to thrive. The book is about getting the most out of every single individual who works with you whilst cultivating trust, empathy and inspiration. It provides a toolkit for existing leaders and those who aspire to lead and provides a framework for leading well in an ever-changing world.

