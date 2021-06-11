Recommended Read: The Power of You | Olive Strachan MBE

In her book Olive shares with us the highs and lows of her business journey, how she has triumphed in the face of adversity and continued to run a successful business through a global recession.

Olive’s personal journey sees her develop resilience and self-confidence and become the successful businesswoman she is today. She has shared a lifetime of wonderful wisdom in a book to inspire us to all to aim higher

About Olive

Global business woman, entrepreneur and founder of Olive Strachan Resources, ex chair of CIPD and CIPD fellow, Olive has spent over 20 years coaching & developing leaders across the world, working with boards and board directors helping them with performance coaching, strategic planning and vision and creating diverse and inclusive boards and organisations. She is an Export Champion for the Department of International Trade (DIT).Awarded an MBE in 2019 for her Services to Exports and Professional Business, she was named as one of the top 100 most influential women by Insider magazine for 3 years running; a Northern Power Woman in 2020 @IamNPW and an Ambassador for Women of the Year 2020. Olive was also Head Judge for the IoD NW Director of the Year Award 2020.Olive has substantial board level experience and continues to offer expert advice, leadership guidance and strategic support to Boards across the globe.

