Recommended Read: Why Brave Women Win: Creating Your Path to Confidence and Power in the Workplace | Jill Bausch

Jill Bausch was an executive living the “dream life.” She sipped champagne at the luxury hotels where she worked as a senior executive, traveled the world, and on the outside, it looked as though she had achieved success. So why did she walk away?

Bausch knew she wouldn’t be fulfilled until she set her sights on much bigger missions: combatting the HIV pandemic and helping to uplift sex workers and women throughout the world.

Going against what is expected from you, as a woman, wife, mother, or corporate executive, requires bravery. But Bausch knows that brave women really do win.

In Why Brave Women Win, Jill Bausch shares her story as a woman who used bravery to tackle imposter syndrome, find joy in failure, and find her true self. In this inspiring book for women aiming to achieve all types of wins, you will learn:

Why it’s important to learn to mirror confidence until it is natural and how to do it

Different levels of listening, and how they bring you closer (or pull you away) from reaching success

The seven habits of highly successful women and how you can practice them

What it takes to package yourself in a way that produces maximum impact without compromising your integrity, authenticity, or your voice

How to be a lasting leader during turbulent times

Allow yourself to be inspired by Jill’s experiences throughout the world, absorb her advice, and march forward into the world on your own hero’s journey with a bit of bravery.

To win takes bravery.