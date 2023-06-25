0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
26/06/2023

Recommended Read: Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams | Matthew Walker

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams | Matthew Walker

In this book, the first of its kind written by a scientific expert, Professor Matthew Walker explores twenty years of cutting-edge research to solve the mystery of why sleep matters. Looking at creatures from across the animal kingdom as well as major human studies, Why We Sleep delves into everything from what really happens during REM sleep to how caffeine and alcohol affect sleep and why our sleep patterns change across a lifetime, transforming our appreciation of the extraordinary phenomenon that safeguards our existence.

‘Astonishing . . . an amazing book . . . absolutely chocker full of things that we need to know’ Chris Evans

‘Matthew Walker is probably one of the most influential people on the planet’ Evening Standard

THE #1 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER
TLS, OBSERVER, SUNDAY TIMES, FT, GUARDIAN, DAILY MAIL AND EVENING STANDARD BOOKS OF THE YEAR 2017

Sleep is one of the most important aspects of our life, health and longevity and yet it is increasingly neglected in twenty-first-century society, with devastating consequences: every major disease in the developed world – Alzheimer’s, cancer, obesity, diabetes – has very strong causal links to deficient sleep.

‘Startling, vital … a life-raft’ Guardian

BUY IT HERE

TW100-noms-open-banner

Upcoming Events

Knowledge is power: Why we need younger women to talk about menopause too
23/06/2023
Navigating Redundancies: Strategies for Employees
22/06/2023
WeAreTech Festival 2023 | WeAreTechWomen delivers another outstanding event for Women in Tech
21/06/2023

Related Posts

22/11/2022

Recommended Read: Getting On: Making work work | Joanna Gaudoin

How to Stay Safe Online - Seyi Akiwowo
25/08/2022

Recommended Read: How to Stay Safe Online | Seyi Akiwowo

The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper
30/05/2022

Recommended Read: The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper

,
Perimenopause Power: Navigating Your Hormones on the Journey to Menopause | Maisie Hill
30/05/2022

Recommended Reads: Perimenopause Power: Navigating Your Hormones on the Journey to Menopause | Maisie Hill

,