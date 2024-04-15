Recommended Read: Working Hard, Hardly Working | Grace Beverley

Working Hard, Hardly Working: How to achieve more, stress less and feel fulfilled: THE #1 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER

We all know the pressure of feeling like we should be grinding 24/7 while simultaneously being told that we should ‘just relax’. Take care of ourselves like we somehow have to decide between success and sanity. But in today’s complex working world, where every hobby can be a hustle and social media is the lens through which we view ourselves and others, this seemingly impossible choice couldn’t be further from our reality.

In Working Hard, Hardly Working, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed ‘lazy workaholic’ Grace Beverley challenges this unrealistic and unnecessary split and offers a fresh take on how to create your own balance, be more productive and feel fulfilled.

THE #1 SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER



‘Excellent.’ The Times ‘Offers a fresh take on how to create your own balance, be more productive and feel fulfilled in the high-pressure social media age.’ Cosmopolitan, 12 BEST NEW BOOKS TO READ ‘Serves some serious inspiration for the business-minded.’ Bustle, TOP DEBUT BOOKS OF 2021 ‘Pinpoints and unpacks the confusing and impossible messages we are all fed about modern work, how we are supposedly meant to be “nailing” all areas of our life all at once.’ Emma Gannon A BOOK TO HELP YOU: Create your own Productivity Method: Work smart and do more of what you love

Make your routine work for you: Optimise your habits and reap the benefits

Understand your value: Get into your flow and enjoy your everyday

Engage in effective self-care: How stepping back can help you move forwards

Order your copy here.