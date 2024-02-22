Recommended Read: She Can Prosper | Diane Watson

The book aims to provide women of all backgrounds with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to take control of their financial destinies.

This book shares not only Diane’s insights and advice on the importance of financial education but also the stories of women who have successfully achieved their financial goals and those who made serious errors of judgment. Diane is driven to share this fundamental message: financial empowerment is the key to unlocking all the opportunities life has to offer. If you want clear advice to help you start creating a financial plan leading to a long-term wealth plan, this book is the place to start.

About the author

Diane Watson is an award-winning, distinguished financial advisor, entrepreneur, and the passionate founder of ‘She Can Prosper.’ Her view is that you can afford to take risks if you stay informed and remain continually aware of what’s going on around you. Through her work as a financial advisor, she witnessed far too many women abdicating responsibility for their finances to their partners. The realisation was that women who did not take control of their finances were being left vulnerable and potentially severely impacted later in life.