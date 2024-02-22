0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
22/02/2024
,

Recommended Read: She Can Prosper | Diane Watson

Home > International Women's Day > International Women’s Day Resources > Recommended Read: She Can Prosper | Diane Watson

She Can prosper book cover

The book aims to provide women of all backgrounds with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to take control of their financial destinies.

This book shares not only Diane’s insights and advice on the importance of financial education but also the stories of women who have successfully achieved their financial goals and those who made serious errors of judgment. Diane is driven to share this fundamental message: financial empowerment is the key to unlocking all the opportunities life has to offer. If you want clear advice to help you start creating a financial plan leading to a long-term wealth plan, this book is the place to start.

Order your copy here.

About the author

Diane WatsonDiane Watson is an award-winning, distinguished financial advisor, entrepreneur, and the passionate founder of ‘She Can Prosper.’ Her view is that you can afford to take risks if you stay informed and remain continually aware of what’s going on around you. Through her work as a financial advisor, she witnessed far too many women abdicating responsibility for their finances to their partners. The realisation was that women who did not take control of their finances were being left vulnerable and potentially severely impacted later in life.

 

Upcoming Events

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

Beyond Beige book cover
22/02/2024

Recommended Read: Beyond Beige | Sylvie Boulay

Redefining-Selfish book cover
22/02/2024

Recommended Read: Redefining SELFISH | Carolyn Hobdey

21/02/2024

Recommended Read: Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging | Leila McKenzie Delis

21/02/2024

Recommended Read: Inclusion on Purpose: An Intersectional Approach to Creating a Culture of Belonging at Work | Ruchika Tulshyan & Ijeoma Oluo