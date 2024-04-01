Rising Star Awards: What happened next for Angela Tedone

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their tenth year.

The Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.

We spoke to Angela Tedone, who won a Rising Star Global Award for Achievement, in 2023.

Angela Tedone is a distinguished leader from Houston, Texas. She was selected as one of the first bp agility coaches that started as a new profession during the largest transformation in the company’s 100 year history. Angela has also served for consecutive years as the Chief Product Officer, Board of Directors for Agile Austin.

Angela won the We Are the City Rising Stars Global Award for Achievement in 2023, which recognizes someone who is or has potential to be a role model in their business sector, strives to achieve success and results, gives back or inspires others, and is recognized by others as having the potential to become a future leader in their industry.

Angela has also served as a leader, advisor and longtime supporter and advocate of women through her women’s network with a purpose to advance gender equity. In 2023, she was selected by Latina Professionals to serve on the Latina Equal Pay National Committee. She was also specially nominated by the American Heart Association as a Houston Woman of Impact candidate 2021 as part of the inaugural class.

How did winning a Rising Star award influence your perception of your own achievements and potential?

I have been to the top of the top, on the stage accepting my award in Mayfair, London amongst a powerhouse of talented and incredible women. It opened my eyes and gave me new perspective that anything is possible.

Have there been specific opportunities or doors that opened for you as a result of receiving the award?

In 2023, the year of my Global Award for Achievement win, so many great opportunities happened. I can say it has left me with a new profound self-confidence (which is the greatest outcome of any opportunity). These are just a few top highlights from an incredible year:

WeAreTheCity Rising Stars – Global Award of Achievement 2023 Winner

From Ambition to Action – Agile Transformation Unit Awarded for Business Excellence

Chief Product Officer – Agile Austin serving on Board of Directors for another successful consecutive year

Speaker – Amazing Women Leaders in Agile and Tech panel speaker event honoring Women’s History Month collaboration

Community Leader – supporting women on behalf of Austin Women in Technology

Latina Professionals® – honored to be selected to serve on the Latina Equal Pay National Committee

How has winning the award affected your professional network and relationships within your industry?

There is a new profound respect, admiration, and recognition that this award is well deserved. It might be an even higher level of respect made apparent. I can see the respect in their eyes, tone of voice, and sincerity of words. It fosters a positive self-reflection that I had not realized before.

Have you had the chance to mentor or inspire others based on your experience?

I hope so! I shared my story in my organization and with my women’s network in hopes to inspire others and offered to help anyone interested in nominating or applying.

What advice would you give to someone else thinking of nominating themselves or others for the awards?

Go for it! You never know until you try.

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to achieve success in their careers?

Own it. Know your worth and know you deserve it with confidence yet keep balanced with gratitude and humility.

What is next for you?

I will continue to follow my passion to help enable better lives for society through community support, education and empowerment.

Where can others follow you?

I welcome and invite others to follow me on LinkedIn in hopes to keep inspiring positive impacts. https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelatedone/