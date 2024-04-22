Rising Star Awards: What happened next for Abbie Hills

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their tenth year.

The Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.

We spoke to Abbie Hills, who won a Rising Star Award in the Entrepreneur category, in 2022.

I am a Talent Agent and Access Coordinator with cerebral palsy. After working in various roles infront and behind the camera, I founded my own Talent Agency (The Dazey Hills Company) in 2019. I am currently working on my own creative projects as a writer, while also supporting D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent Talent in Film and TV within my role as Access Coordinator, How did winning a Rising Star award influence your perception of your own achievements and potential?

It’s very hard to take a step back and recognise your own achievements, especially in such an up and down industry as Film and TV is. The awards night meant that I could absorb a room full of success, and be fortunate enough to recognise myself within that.

Have there been specific opportunities or doors that opened for you as a result of receiving the award?

I have done my first few public speaking appearances after the awards which has been great for my confidence and building my brand.

How has winning the award affected your professional network and relationships within your industry?

I am far more confident with networking now, and met so many wonderful people on the night of the awards (and beyond!)

Have you had the chance to mentor or inspire others based on your experience?

I always try and mentor where I can, as a woman with cerebral palsy working in Film, I know how tough it can be to get started and make your mark! I do this with my client base of Actors and am also keen to help anyone who reaches out to me.

What advice would you give to someone else thinking of nominating themselves or others for the awards?

Don’t be shy! Whether it’s a self nom or you are nominating someone else I think it’s really important to take a minute to appreciate their success. A lot of business owners work for themselves, and with themselves, so it can be a really special feeling to get a nomination from someone who feels you have earned it.

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to achieve success in their careers?

Resilience is everything! Regardless of industry – I think it’s important to not let rejection get in the way, and to let it push you to work harder! Don’t be afraid to ask for help either – I’m so grateful for the mentors and guidance I have had along the way.

What is next for you?

I am working on a few shows as access coordinator, while also working on my creative writing. It’s been a while since i’ve been creative on my own projects, so I’m really excited to get started!

Where can others follow you?

@itsabbiehills on socials

www.abbiehills.uk