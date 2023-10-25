Sam White | Founder and CEO, Stella Insurance

Sam White is the founder and CEO of Stella Insurance, a female-centric motor insurance business that’s unapologetically led by women and designed for women, and the founder and Chair of Freedom Services.

Having started her first company in 1999 aged just 24 in her sister’s conservatory, 20 years later she employs over 200 staff with offices in Cheadle, Cheshire, and Sydney, Australia with a turnover of over £20 million.

Her company Action 365 was ranked by JP Morgan as one of the top 200 female powered businesses in the UK in 2021 and Sam herself is a multi-award winning business leader having been named as a 2022 finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and British Small Business Awards for her human-led leadership approach.

Sam cares passionately about diversity, equality, innovation and above all, making business human. Motivated by a desire to change the insurance industry for the better, Sam is a vocal advocate for levelling the playing field for women and championing female leaders within the industry.

Sam is a regular business commentator in media and can be found discussing current business affairs on BBC’s Wake Up To Money and Live with Ian King on Sky News. You can also catch her co-hosting Toast, the spin-off series from BBC Radio 4’s Sliced Bread where you’ll find her breaking down the why’s and how’s of big idea products that have failed. In addition, Sam hosts her own podcast “Human Business with Sam White” where she candidly discusses the successes and failures with fellow business disruptors.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Sam is a mum of two and married to Jennie, a children’s book author promoting diversity in children’s reading and play.

For more information visit:

withstella.co.uk | LinkedIn | Instagram