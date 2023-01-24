0
24/01/2023
,

Sponsors show their support for WeAreTheCity’s 2023 Rising Star Awards

RS 2023

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce the sponsors for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!

Now in their ninth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level.

Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 850 previous winners.

Sponsor bubble RS 2023 UPDATED

In previous years, the awards have been supported by an array of FTSE sponsors and this year is no different.

We are proud to announce that the 2023 Rising Star Awards are powered by the Royal Bank of Canada and supported by 3M, Accenture, Barclays, Bloomberg, Citi, CMI Women, Dentsu, HSBC, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Lloyd’s, Marie Claire, National Grid, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Reed Smith, Refuge, and Warwick Business School.

We are extremely proud to receive the support of so many individuals and organisations for this years Rising Star Awards.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks for their words of encouragement and for helping us to celebrate the achievements of the amazing women.

READ WHAT OUR SPONSORS HAVE TO SAY

Nominations are now open

Nominations are now open via an awards platform, which you can access through the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a nine week period on 22 March.

A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.

All winners will be announced on 22 May and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious awards ceremony in July 2023.

CAST YOUR NOMINATIONS
Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

