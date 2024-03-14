Just One Week Left to Nominate for the 2024 Rising Star Awards!

As the nominations draw to a close on March 21st, it’s the perfect moment to shine a spotlight on the remarkable women who are making significant impacts in their respective fields and nominate them for the prestigious Rising Star Awards.
Do you know a woman who embodies excellence, leadership, and innovation? Someone whose achievements and dedication deserve to be recognised? Now is the moment to celebrate her contributions and elevate her to the next level of recognition!
The Rising Star Awards go beyond individual achievements; they champion diversity, empower women, and foster positive change across various sectors. By nominating an outstanding woman, you’re not only acknowledging her accomplishments but also inspiring others and nurturing an environment of appreciation and inclusivity.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Nominate that exceptional woman who is making a difference in her field.
Nominations are now open and accessible through the Rising Stars’ website. The ten-week nomination period closes on 21st March, don’t miss your chance to nominate to recognise the brilliance that defines our community. Nominations are a two-step process. Firstly, the nomination, and secondly the supporting information for our judges. These details must be received by the closing date. Self-nominations are encouraged – no one knows your story like you do!
Once nominations have closed, our outstanding panel of judges will curate a shortlist of ten outstanding women from each industry category, along with ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement, and Men for Gender Balance categories. Three exceptional companies will also be shortlisted for the coveted Company of the Year award.
Our shortlist will be announced on 14 May and all shortlisted will be invited to celebrate with us on 21 May on the rooftop of RBC right in the heart of the City of London. The public vote for shortlisted individuals will then be open for shortlisted individuals to be in with a chance to win a second award cast by the public.
Our winners will be announced on 28 May and invited to join our prestigious awards ceremony at the Londoner on 17 July 2024 (ticket prices apply). Let’s make this tenth birthday celebration a milestone to remember!
Have you ever envisioned yourself taking centre stage at our esteemed Rising Star Awards? Before you begin drafting your nomination, you might want to join us behind the scenes for this awards nomination tips and tricks, session with founder and serial awards judge, Vanessa Vallely OBE.
Nominations opens
15 January 2024
Nominations close
21 March 2024
Additional Info Deadline
21 March 2024
Judging starts
08 April 2024
Shortlist announced
14 May 2024
Public Vote opens
14 May 2024
Public Vote closes
20 May 2024
Shortlist celebration
21 May 2024
Winners announced
28 May 2024
Awards Ceremony
17 July 2024