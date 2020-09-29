0
29/09/2020

The Female FTSE Board Report 2020 | Cranfield University

The Female FTSE Board Report is an annual publication looking at trends in female representation on FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 boards.

Produced by Cranfield School of Management with the support of its partners and sponsors, the report has provided a regular measure of the number of women executive directors on the corporate boards of the UK’s top companies since 1999.

