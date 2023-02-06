The International Day of Zero Tolerance for female genital mutilation (FGM), is observed annually on 6th February as part of the UN’s efforts to eradicate FGM.

The day provides an opportunity to raise awareness, promote abandonment and reiterate that female genital mutilation is an unacceptable harmful practice and a violation of women and girls’ basic human rights. The practice of FGM is rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances – and it sustains them by greatly limiting opportunities for women and girls to know their rights in terms of health, education, income, and equality.

This year, the focus is on eliminating FGM through sustainable partnerships with men and boys, reflected in the 2023 theme of “Partnership with Men and Boys to Transform Social and Gender Norms to End Female Genital Mutilation”. As time goes on, men and boys are becoming more receptive to change and willing to challenge historical practices that still exist in today’s society. Partnering with men and boys, without detracting the focus from women and girls, ensures the message of eliminating FGM will be heard by more families, communities and institutions.

Today, the UN are calling on us to engage men and boys in the conversation to aid in the elimination of this harmful practice, while uplifting the voices of women and girls worldwide.