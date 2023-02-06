0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
06/02/2023
, ,

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Home > News > Gender News > The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Portrait of African black little girl looking at camera and holding dad's shirt

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for female genital mutilation (FGM), is observed annually on 6th February as part of the UN’s efforts to eradicate FGM.

The day provides an opportunity to raise awareness, promote abandonment and reiterate that female genital mutilation is an unacceptable harmful practice and a violation of women and girls’ basic human rights. The practice of FGM is rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances – and it sustains them by greatly limiting opportunities for women and girls to know their rights in terms of health, education, income, and equality.

This year, the focus is on eliminating FGM through sustainable partnerships with men and boys, reflected in the 2023 theme of “Partnership with Men and Boys to Transform Social and Gender Norms to End Female Genital Mutilation”. As time goes on, men and boys are becoming more receptive to change and willing to challenge historical practices that still exist in today’s society. Partnering with men and boys, without detracting the focus from women and girls, ensures the message of eliminating FGM will be heard by more families, communities and institutions.

Today, the UN are calling on us to engage men and boys in the conversation to aid in the elimination of this harmful practice, while uplifting the voices of women and girls worldwide.

I call on men and boys everywhere to join me in speaking out and stepping forward to end female genital mutilation, for the benefit of all.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

At WeAreTheCity, we stand strongly against female genital mutilation and call on our community to help raise awareness, transform social and gender norms, and aid in the elimination of FGM.

DONATE TO HELP END FGM
FGM SERVICES IN THE UK
KEY MESSAGES
Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

Upcoming Events

young woman suffering from overwhelm while working from home
Combatting overwhelm: How to succeed in business with so many responsibilities
07/02/2023
Psychological Safety is more than the latest ‘buzz word’: Are businesses taking it seriously enough?
06/02/2023
Inspirational Woman: Khatra Paterson | Owner, KP Aesthetics & FGM Campaigner
06/02/2023

Related Posts

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence featured
25/11/2022

16 Days of Activism: WeAreTheCity stands against gender-based violence

Video Conference. Smiling african woman having web call on laptop at home, talking at camera while sitting on sofa in living room, flexible working
08/03/2022

Business leaders: flexibility for everyone contributes to gender equality in the workplace, without affecting your bottom line

, ,
24/11/2021

10/12/2021: 16 Days – VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall

gender equality featured
10/06/2021

How remote working is helping balance the gender inequality scales

,