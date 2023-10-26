WeAreTheCity and UBS welcome GP, Dr Nighat Arif to discuss women’s health

On 19th October, WeAreTheCity and UBS hosted BBC and ITV’s resident GP, Dr Nighat Arif at their London Offices. The event, Wealth Beyond Measure, Nurturing Women’s Health attracted an audience of over 60 guests.

In a world where women’s health issues often take a back seat, this event emerged as a beacon of knowledge and empowerment for women and their health.

The event was opened by Sharon Persia, Head of HR for the Investment Bank, Non-Core Legacy, UBS who welcomed guests to their offices. Following Sharon, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder of WeAreTheCity welcomed Janet Lindsay, CEO, of Wellbeing of Women to provide a state of the nation on women’s health drawn from their various research programmes. Janet also explained Wellbeing’s latest campaign “Just a period” and also called upon all companies present to sign up to their menopause pledge to better support women in the workplace experiencing menopause.

The highlight of the event was a fireside chat between Vanessa and Dr Nighat Arif with an open audience Q&A. Dr Nighat is the resident GP on both BBC and ITV and has over 14 years of experience in women’s health. During their conversation, they covered a wide range of topics drawing from Dr Nighat’s new book, The Knowledge, Your guide to female health – from menstruation to menopause. Throughout the evening they discussed a variety of topics pertaining to the most common health conditions for women, including PMDD, Fibroids, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis. Dr Nighat also touched upon how the communication and treatment of these conditions often differ for women of under-represented communities, something she is passionate about changing. Dr Nighat provided her top tips on breast health, menopause and hormones, alongside her top tips for sexual and reproductive health.

The event demonstrated the importance of the conversation around women’s health and well-being. The power of knowledge, support, and community helps to empower women to make informed choices about their health. Dr Nighat’s expert guidance and the collective energy of the attendees combined to create an evening of inspiration and empowerment that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the lives of those who attended.

Key takeaways

The importance of regular check-ups: Dr Nighat underscored the need for women to prioritise regular check-ups with their healthcare providers. She explained that early detection is often the key to successful treatment, and how preventive measures can go a long way in maintaining good health. Mental health and well-being: The event didn’t just focus on physical health; Dr Nighat also touched on the critical issue of mental health. She discussed the link between stress, anxiety, and physical health, emphasising that self-care is not a luxury but a necessity. Nutrition and exercise: Dr Nighat stressed the significance of a balanced diet and regular physical activity. She provided practical tips on incorporating healthier choices into daily life, even with busy schedules. Supportive communities: The evening’s discussions were not limited to medical advice alone. Attendees were encouraged to seek and offer support within their communities, fostering an environment where women could openly share their experiences and challenges.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr Nighat Arif for joining us, to all our guests, and to UBS for their support and partnership.

