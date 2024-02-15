Join us at One Tech World 25th April – Tickets available

It is time to claim your free ticket to this year’s incredible One Tech World Global Virtual Conference!

Exciting news from WeAreTechWomen! Mark your calendars for April 25th, as we proudly present our fifth global virtual learning event, One Tech World.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors — Agentiv, Barclays, BAE Systems, DWP Digital and Northern Trust — we’re thrilled to offer this full-day extravaganza focused on all things tech, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion completely FREE of charge. This is your day, women in tech!

Join us for a day filled with insights into industry innovation, career masterclasses, inspiring stories from remarkable women in tech, and invaluable networking opportunities. Best of all, it’s fun and free—what’s not to love?

After months of gathering feedback from focus groups, we’ve curated an agenda we believe is truly awesome. Our line-up of distinguished speakers from around the world, including our esteemed TechWomen100 award-winning alumni, will inspire, educate, and motivate you to seize your tech career by the horns.

With 100 sessions to choose from—including keynotes, panels, and interviews—plus numerous chat rooms to expand your global network, there’s something for everyone. Job seekers, don’t miss our virtual exhibition centre, where you can connect with our partners and explore open opportunities. And if you can’t catch all the sessions on April 25th, don’t worry—you’ll have until May 25th to watch them on playback!

The WeAreTechWomen team has poured their hearts into bringing you the year’s biggest and most inspiring online event for women in tech. We encourage you to take full advantage by registering below. Investing a few hours of your time to connect with others and reignite your passion for tech is a small ask with huge potential rewards.

Help us spread the word about this incredible FREE day! Please share on social media using #OneTechWorld, forward to your colleagues, send to your tech-savvy friends and networks, and pass along to charities, students, or returners who could benefit from joining us for this amazing event. Need promotional materials or additional information? Just shoot us an email.

We can’t wait to have you join us for One Tech World. Let’s make this day one to remember!

All speakers will be announced in March alongside our final agenda. To see what we are covering throughout the day, visit the One Tech World website.

What’s included in your ticket?

Early access to our online platform to help build your personal agenda

Access all areas – keynotes, panels & content

Access to our chatrooms

An opportunity to virtually meet our partners and speakers via our exhibition lounge and chat rooms

Free entry to all competitions to win prestigious prizes

Post conference access to revisit all of our content for 30 days

Who should attend?

Anyone from any industry who works in tech

Those looking to transition into the industry

Those who are keen to understand how tech will affect the future of work

Those looking to grow their networks in the tech space

Anyone looking to transition in to a tech role

Students and returners

Take a peek at our virtual One Tech World platform below

Sponsors