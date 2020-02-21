0
21/02/2020
,

Three in four UK employees are not satisfied in their current role

Sad woman at desk, Blue Monday

New research from TopCV, the world’s largest CV-writing service, reveals that most UK employees are unsatisfied in their current job role and are looking for new opportunities.

TopCV asked more than 1,000 UK employees to describe how they felt about their current place of work.

The results revealed that 77 per cent describe themselves as having a job, but being open to new opportunities, while an additional 12 per cent are unsure – they don’t love their job, but they also aren’t confident it’s time to make a change. Only 11 per cent expressed satisfaction with their current workplace set-up, stating they are ‘committed’ to their current employer.

Amanda Augustine, careers expert at TopCV, commented: ‘Of course, everyone wants to find a job they love; however even those who are committed to their current employer should always be prepared for the unexpected, be that in the form of an attractive job lead or an unforeseen P45’.

Whether or not you are actively looking for a new role, Augustine suggests a few ways you can lay the groundwork for your next career move:

Conduct some job-search reconnaissance

You may be happy in your current position today, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore what’s happening in the job market, either. Create saved searches on job boards that cater to your profession, reconnect with former colleagues and actively network with those in your field and in other divisions at your current company to learn about opportunities, advertised or not, that are available to someone with your qualifications and job goals.

Update your CV

The best time to edit your CV is when you don’t need to use it immediately and there’s no pressure or deadline hanging over you. You’re also more likely to have access to the necessary information to quantify your contributions whilst you’re still employed. Set aside one hour every four to six months to update your CV to include your recent job details, as well as support your current goals. Then, request a free CV review to ensure your document is effectively reflecting your expertise and is ‘ATS-friendly’.

Audit your ‘online brand’

In this digital age, it’s not enough to have a polished CV – to attract the right employers, you need to merchandise your talents consistently on paper and online. Google your name, exactly as it appears on your CV, and review the search results to determine what may need to be altered or hidden entirely from public view. This is also the time to create or update your LinkedIn profile so prospective employers and potentially valuable networking contacts can find you. Be certain to adjust your privacy settings first so your edits won’t be broadcasted to your existing connections, such as your boss.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

