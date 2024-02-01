New year, new job? 2 in 5 admit to actively searching for a new role in 2024

A recent survey conducted by the careers experts at www.Jobseeker.com has shed light on the evolving employment landscape in the UK.

The study, which surveyed 2,400 UK adults aged 18 and over, currently employed, indicates a notable surge in job search activity, with 41% actively searching for new opportunities in January 2024. Additionally, a staggering 63% are contemplating their options without having formally initiated a job search.

A remarkable 63% of employed UK adults surveyed are contemplating new job opportunities this year, with more than 2 in 5 (41%) actively searching

The week commencing January 1st 2024 represented the highest volume of ‘new job’ searches in the entire previous year

The top 10 areas searching for new jobs are dominated by the West Midlands, London and East Midlands

January 2nd 2024 saw the highest increase in search volume when compared to the same date in 2023, representing a 422% difference

Respondents were asked to select all applicable reasons for exploring new job opportunities, revealing the following top five reasons:

Money – 73% Work-life balance (more hybrid/remote) – 66% Work culture – 48% Progression – 36% Relocation – 17%

Interestingly, a small percentage of respondents (4%) are considering a complete career change – reflecting a dynamic and fluid job market.

Financial concerns loom large in the minds of UK adults, with nearly half (47%) expressing worry about their finances as they enter 2024, according to a recent study by National Debtline.*

The survey also highlighted a growing tension between employers and employees regarding hybrid work arrangements. A study by the British Business Excellence Awards found that 61% of business leaders believe employees who choose not to return to the office should face a reduction in their pay. This stance, however, contrasts with the increasing demand for hybrid and flexible working conditions among workers in 2024.

Delving deeper into the data, Google Trends supports the narrative of change in the UK workforce in 2024. Analysis of search terms such as ‘new jobs’ revealed that the highest week in search volume for new job opportunities in the past 12 months was from January 1st, 2024, to January 7th, 2024. This week represented an average increase of 316% when compared to the same week in 2023.

Further highlighting the recent surge in job searches, January 2nd 2024 saw a 422% increased search volume for jobs compared with the same date in 2023, representing the highest peak during this period.

The top 10 UK areas from which jobseekers are searching for new employment, based on search volume, are as follows:

Luton Barking Leicester Bradford Coventry Wolverhampton Dagenham Hinckley West Bromwich Samlesbury

The West Midlands was the region with the most active jobseekers, with locations from the area appearing in three positions within the top 10, closely followed by London and East Midlands with two locations respectively.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson at www.Jobseeker.com, commented:

“Whilst it is almost expected that January would represent a time in which people may be more likely to consider their current employment, the data clearly supports that there is a significant increase this year. The high percentage of individuals actively or passively seeking new opportunities underscores the changing expectations and priorities of the workforce. A new year, new job attitude seems to be sweeping the nation and it’s easy to see why; it’s a popular time for reflection and figuring out if a change in circumstances is perhaps called for. “Employers must be attentive to these trends and adapt their approaches to attract and retain top talent in this evolving landscape.”

If you would like advice on your career, tips when writing your CV or how to choose the right career for you, check out our dedicated career advice section here.