Try the greyscale side

If you haven’t tried the greyscale setting, now is the time.



I found this out a few months ago and it’s great. Using greyscale mode on your phone offers several potential benefits. These are primarily centred around reducing distractions and promoting a healthier digital lifestyle. Greyscale mode essentially converts your phone’s display to black and white, removing the vibrant colours.

Here are some advantages of using greyscale mode:

Reduced distractions: This mode can make your phone’s interface less visually appealing and engaging, which can help reduce the allure of apps and games that might distract you. This can be particularly useful if you’re trying to focus on work, study, or other important tasks.

Reduced screen time: The lack of colours in greyscale mode might make using your phone less enjoyable, leading to decreased overall screen time. You might find yourself spending less time on social media, games and other entertainment apps.

Improved sleep quality: Blue light emitted by screens can interfere with your circadian rhythm and make it harder to fall asleep. Greyscale mode removes the blue light component, potentially leading to better sleep quality, especially if you use your phone before bedtime.

Less eye strain: The monochromatic display in greyscale mode can be gentler on your eyes, reducing eye strain and fatigue that can result from prolonged screen exposure.

Enhanced focus and productivity: With fewer visually appealing elements, you’re less likely to multitask or become engrossed in your phone. This can help you stay more focused and productive on the tasks at hand.

Mindfulness and awareness: Greyscale mode can serve as a reminder to be mindful of your phone usage and technology habits. It may encourage you to be more aware of how often you reach for your phone and why.

Battery life extension: While the impact may be relatively minor, using greyscale mode could potentially extend your phone’s battery life. Colour displays consume more power than greyscale displays.

Digital wellbeing: Many people are striving for better digital well-being, aiming to strike a balance between online and offline life. Greyscale mode aligns with this goal by helping you regain control over your device usage.

The effectiveness of greyscale mode varies from person to person and its benefits might not be experienced equally by everyone. Some people may find it extremely helpful in managing their phone usage, while others may not notice a significant difference. If you’re interested in giving it a try, you can usually enable greyscale mode in your phone’s settings under the Accessibility or Display sections.

Here’s how to find the setting on iPhone or Andriod.