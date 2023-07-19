WeAreTheCity celebrates its incredible 2023 Rising Star Award Winners at a prestigious ceremony

Last week (12 July), WeAreTheCity celebrated over 116 remarkable women, male allies & companies at the Rising Star Awards Ceremony!

What a night! Last week WeAreTheCity welcomed over 350 guests to The Intercontinental Hotel in Mayfair to celebrate the winners of this year’s Rising Star awards. Recognising excellence across a diverse range of industries, the Rising Star Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made a significant impact and overcome hurdles, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. This year’s winners are shining examples of courage, resilience, and innovation, and we are honoured to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions. You can see pictures of the event here.

This year’s awards were entered by over 1,445 individuals and were judged by a panel of over 40 independent judges. Over 15,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from across 115 countries over a two-week period.