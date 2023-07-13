0
13/07/2023
Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2023 | In Pictures

On the 12th July 2023, WeAreTheCity celebrated over 100 remarkable women, male allies & companies at the Rising Star Awards Ceremony.

Kindly hosted by IHG at the Intercontinental Hotel, Mayfair, London and live streamed virtually, where over 400 winners, sponsors, judges and guests enjoyed a sparkling reception, a three-course meal and fine wine. Attendees were also given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.

Facilitated by Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting, we were also joined by a number of inspirational speakers and entertainers, including  Ayesha Patel, Chief Operating Officer, RBC, Lisa Waterhouse, Global DEI, National Grid, Tamra Box, Partner, Reed Smith, Strictly Come Dancing Stars; Robin Windsor & Kristina Rihanoff and musical duo; Old Hat.

Please find the event in pictures below:

Rising Stars 2023 Sponsors

