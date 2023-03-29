WeAreTheCity celebrates its Top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equity at HSBC

WeAreTheCity and HSBC had the privilege of celebrating some of the most inspiring and accomplished individuals in the UK for the 2023 Trailblazer50 lunch.

From academics to scientists and activists to successful entrepreneurs and community leaders, these incredible individuals gathered to make connections and hear stories of how they are individually driving gender equity, not just in the UK, but globally.

The event took place at HSBC HQ, with over 70 attendees which included this year’s trailblazers and our previous trailblazer award winners. Our attendees gathered over drinks, making connections and working out ways in which they can support each other’s initiatives. The energy in the room was magnificent, each winner eager to share their passion for change, in their experiences, and share their passion for making a difference in the world.

The event was opened by founder of WeAreTheCity, Vanessa Vallely OBE, shortly followed by Stuart White, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Global Asset Management who, alongside Sam Cooper Gray, worked in partnership to create this year’s Trailblazer50 listing. We also heard from Temi Afong, Global Head of Channels who congratulated the entire room on their outstanding achievements.

Post lunch, each winner had the opportunity to share their incredible stories. Samina Akram, Managing Partner at Ethical Finance spoke about her work with Islamic women; Payzee Mahmod talked to us about her work to end child marriage, FGM and virginity testing; Anna Whitehouse (aka Mother Pukka) shared her passion to drive flexible working for all; Professor Nicola Rollock from Kings College London spoke about her work in racial justice and education; and Pinky Lilani CBE shared her mission to see a kinder world. We listened to the CEOs of many charities, including SmartWorks who are doing so much incredible work to get women back into work; the Eve Appeal who are driving change for women’s health; and Refuge, who are working tirelessly to end domestic violence against women and girls.

The entire event was a reminder that no matter what challenges we face, there are always people out there who are willing to step up and make a difference. We are honoured and delighted that we get to shine a light on these selfless individuals.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank HSBC for their support, and every single trailblazer who drives change for a better world for all.

You can see our list of 2023 trailblazers here and our previous winners here.

POWERED BY HSBC