When brain fog strikes… | The Menopause Exchange

Keep misplacing your car key? Can’t concentrate on simple tasks? Losing track of conversations? Around two-thirds of women experience brain fog at the menopause – a ‘fuzzy-head’ feeling that means they’re not thinking so clearly.

In the Summer 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Debby Holloway, nurse consultant, discusses brain fog at the menopause: the signs and symptoms, possible causes, and what you can do about it, along with helpful tips and advice.

“It’s natural to worry if you keep forgetting simple words, or you can’t concentrate on that novel you’ve been reading,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “It’s important to get checked out by your GP to make sure there’s no underlying cause, but it’s usually just another troublesome symptom of the menopause. The good news is that brain fog clears up after a few years, and clarity returns.”

Other articles in the Summer 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Benefits of HRT, Menopause in different cultures, and When the menopause hurts (joint pain), as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.

The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 13,000 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists.

