Inspirational Woman: Áine Fanning | Managing Director, Cpl Talent Evolution Group

Áine Fanning is the Managing Director of Talent Evolution Group and is well-versed and passionate about all things relating to recruitment, talent attraction and blended workforces.

Áine has specific expertise in supporting organisations that need to upscale quickly with recruitment outsourcing and managed services.

Tell us about your background and role at Cpl:

I have over 15 years in the recruitment sector and joined Cpl in 2019 as Service Delivery Director. Now I am the Managing Director of Cpl’s Talent Evolution Group.

I lead teams of multidisciplinary professionals, from recruiters to HR experts, talent experience specialists, and data and reporting analysts.

Cpl’s Talent Evolution Group is, at its core, built around the needs of our clients. We have worked in partnership with some of the world’s most innovative and respected organisations. Our focus is not only on providing talent solutions, but evolving solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. These solutions range from contingent workforce programmes, through to crafting innovative solutions to new talent challenges.

What do you enjoy most about working in the recruitment industry?

I really enjoy the teamwork involved in creating the best possible solutions for clients in rapidly changing environments. This kind of work cultivates an environment that breeds collaboration and innovation, with exciting results! While it can be challenging working in a field where you are required to react quickly, coming together to deliver excellent results is incredibly rewarding.

I am also grateful to the exceptional teams at Cpl Talent Evolution Group, whose dedication and enthusiasm make challenging tasks much more enjoyable!

Recently the Flexible Working Act was approved. What changes do you think we could see in the recruitment landscape?

I see this change in employees’ rights as a reflection of the modernisation we’re experiencing within the talent and employment industry. In recent years there has been an increased focus on mental health considerations, with talent searching for an improved work-life balance, and the Flexible Working Act aligns with this shift.

The UK government predicts that 2.2 million employees will be within the scope of the entitlement following a change in regulations. It’s crucial for organisations to understand and act upon these new rules. To ensure that they don’t suffer the consequences of brand reputational damage and financial penalties. As a talent solution provider, it’s our responsibility to guide clients. Also to offer expert consultancy to mitigate these risks when navigating employment laws.

What is one piece of advice you would give someone hoping to get ahead in the recruitment sector?

I highly recommend adopting a mindset that embraces change, acknowledging its pivotal role in overcoming challenges and realising benefits. Adaptability is an essential trait not only within the context of recruitment but also across diverse industries and business sectors. Individuals who wholeheartedly embrace change and have a strategic and innovative outlook when it comes to navigating the continuous shifts in the business landscape, emerge as invaluable assets to organisations, enhancing their agility and resilience.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

The talent landscape has evolved so much over the last few years through shifts in globalisation, hybrid working and technological advancement. We don’t see this slowing down in the near future either. To meet these challenges, we are working internally and in partnership with our clients to develop out what the Talent Function of the Future will look like. This goes beyond the traditional recruiter profile. A team that now encompasses data and reporting analysts, talent mobility specialists, wellness coordinators, candidate and employee experience designers and talent technology transformation experts.

