Win a copy of Love It or Leave It: How to be Happy at Work

Say goodbye to the dread of Monday morning with a copy of Samantha Clarke’s new book, Love It or Leave It: How to be happy at work!

In Love It Or Leave It, expert ‘work happiness’ coach Samantha Clarke will help you figure out ways to find that work-life balance and be happier and more fulfilled at work.

This inspiring guide is full of vital tips and tools that will help you:

LOVE IT – find ways to get more out of the job you have

OR

LEAVE IT – work out the skills you have to offer and identify the steps you need to take, whether that’s switching jobs, starting a portfolio career or testing a new business idea.

Love It Or Leave It is for anyone:

Stuck in a job they hate

Thinking about a career change

Who has landed their dream job but is struggling with a toxic workplace

Love It Or Leave It because life’s too short to put up with a job you hate.

Speaking about her book, Clarke said, “My aim for this book is to help you understand what you are here on this planet to do and how to shake up your work journey so you don’t settle for less than you desire.”

“I want to ignite are in you to achieve big things and encourage others to do the same and make LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT a mass movement.”

WeAreTheCity have three books to giveaway for our readers! If you would like to be in with a chance of winning a book, then please email [email protected] with why you would like a copy of the book. Winners will be on a first come, first serve basis.