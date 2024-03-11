Women on Boards UK opens entries for its 2024 Bursary Programme

The organisation is urging women to future-proof their careers by applying for its annual bursary

The WB Directors Women on Boards Network’s Bursary Programme 2024 is now open for emerging women non-executive directors – across all sectors. Now in its sixth year, the programme will award three women, who would not otherwise be able to afford it, complimentary places on its signature Boardroom Journey programme, worth over £2,000.

Entries opened on International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8 March 2024 and close on 3 April 2024. This year’s IWD theme is ‘Invest in women: accelerate progress’; in a world facing multiple crises that are putting immense pressure on communities, achieving gender equality is more vital than ever. In line with this year’s IWD theme, the Women on Boards Bursary Programme is investing in supporting more women to reach their full potential in the workplace.

The programme is open to all female, non-binary and transgender people aspiring to achieve their leadership potential. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what your experience is – if you’re ambitious, motivated to succeed, and passionate about pursuing a non-executive director role, then you may be the perfect applicant.

Winners will be given a place on the Boardroom Journey worth over £2,000 and one year’s membership to the Women on Boards membership network, including access to its Vacancy Board, as well as:

Previous winners have been from a variety of professional and personal backgrounds and have gone on to secure non-executive director roles. You can read their stories here.

Fiona Hathorn, CEO and co-founder of WB Directors says:

“Our amazing Bursary alumnae have gone on to achieve non-executive roles across a range of sectors proving that this scheme opens up immense opportunity to those who would not otherwise be able to afford this level of support. It is one of the most fulfilling initiatives we run and every year we get to work with incredibly talented women on their way to making a difference to organisations and their careers.”

For further information, to apply or to contact the team visit Women on Boards UK 2024 Bursary Programme webpage.

We would like to thank Sally Bridgeland, Dee Lehane, Rachel Beagles, Vanda Murray, Gaenor Bagley, Bernard Donoghue, Clifton Melvin and Margaret Rice-Jones, all experienced Chairs, for waiving their speaker fee for our ‘Becoming an Effective Chair’ programme (Sep & Dec 23, Mar & June 24 cohorts) to contribute to our Bursary Programme.

About WB Directors

WB Directors is a purpose-led business working to increase diversity in executive and non-executive leadership.

Launched in the UK in 2012, we exist to improve diversity in senior leadership. From an initial focus on supporting women into non-executive board roles, we have evolved to also work extensively with our corporate partners on supporting diverse talent to reach their potential and building inclusive cultures

Our Women on Boards membership network of thousands is predominantly female, and highly diverse across other demographics and professional disciplines. We are proud to be supporting one member a day (on average) into a board position and work with recruiting boards to provide diverse candidates for board searches from our network through our Bespoke NED Search service.

As WB Directors, we work with many leading firms on their professional and leadership

development strategies. Our work is gender-neutral and fully intersectional, as we support leaders to create effective working cultures.

Find out more about all our services at: www.wbdirectors.co.uk