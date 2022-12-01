07/12/2022: 16 days of activism – time to reflect

Come and treat yourself to some time away from the noise. Time to reflect on what you have learnt, how you will apply this learning to your individual practice and what you still want or need to learn.

Led by Dr Liza Thompson, Independent Chair of Rochester’s DSAP, this session will provide a safe space to ask yourself challenging questions, and if you feel able, to share your reflections with others – in a supportive and respectful environment – where no question is a silly question, and everyone’s ideas have value