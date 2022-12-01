03/12/2022: RTM X SHAKE: 16 Days of Activism

It is with great pleasure that we invite you to attend RTMxSHAKE’s upcoming event on Ending Violence against Women and Girls as part of 16 Days of Activism – an international UN backed campaign, started in 1991 by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership institute.

After a successful launch campaign in 2021, SHAKE Africa and Rumbi The Medic have decided to join forces once again in the fight against gender-based violence

Enjoy a panel discussion with some of the most incredible minds in the field as well as some thought-provoking poetry.

The discussion will be in line with this year’s theme “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”. We will be touching on closing the gender power gap, transforming the culture of power and dismantling systems that perpetuate violence amongst other important topics within the subject area.