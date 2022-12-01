06/12/2022: 16 Days of Activism Panel Event | SOAS EDI Thought Leadership Series

Content warning: Attendees are advised of themes of sexual violence, racism and domestic abuse.

Our second Thought Leadership event of the term is set to take place on Tuesday 6th December to mark the global 16 Days Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. The panel event will be followed by a brief Q&A and drinks reception.

This event will include a discussion, facilitated by radical education consultant co-founder of Minds of PoC, Oge Obioha on the role of collectivism in charity work in addressing gender based violence in 2022. We will also be joined by advocates from the charity sector including:

Ngozi Fulani is a SOAS alum and CEO of Sistah Space, a charity providing specialist support for African & Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse

Christabel Yeboah, CEO of Hersana CIC – the first national Gender-Based Violence Support Service for Black women and girls. A not-for-profit organisation working to end violence against women and girls in all its forms whilst providing holistic support to Black femmes who have experienced any form of gender-based violence.

Dr Lucy Allwright is the Lived Experience Programme Manager for the AVA charity that specialises in training, resources, consultancy and end Violence Against Women and Girls through policy, research and prevention work.

Raf Galdeano is a Specialist LGBTQ+ IDVA (Independent Domestic Violence Advisor) at LGBT Switchboard that provides an information, support and referral service for lesbians, gay men and bisexual and trans people – and anyone considering issues around their sexuality and/or gender identity.

The talk will explore themes such as who has access to ‘victimhood’ and the effectiveness of bystander interventions, threats to charity provision with specialist services for minoritised groups.

This event is being held as part of SOAS University of London’s Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Thought Leadership Series.

Find out more about EDI at SOAS, and the Thought Leadership series, at soas.ac.uk.

NOTE: For in person attendees, we will close registration at 18:00. However, you will be able to get a ticket at the door. Please start arriving from 18:15.