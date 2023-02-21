10/03/23-12/03/23: WOW: Women of the World Festival

WOW is the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people.

Over three days, WOW’s line-up of world-class speakers, activists, musicians and comedians generate life-changing conversations, incredible performances and interactive workshops.

There are three unmissable headline events in the Royal Festival Hall: Off Air with Jane and Fi at WOW, The Big O with Oloni at WOW and Roxane Gay Live at WOW.

In the Day Pass, panels will be diverse and fresh, ranging from conversations about true crime and deepfakes to baby loss and a history of Bengali activism. There will be female friendship, the future of sex, fillers, fat activism as well as conversations around hair loss, burnout and addiction. WOW will talk about the climate emergency, housing, childcare, financial crisis and misogyny in 2023. It will ask how we can all work together to create change, and invite audiences to join workshops on the right to rage and radical self care. The programme will include Julia Gillard, Kathy Burke, Meera Syal, Elif Shafak, Shani Dhanda, Deborah Levy, Sali Hughes, Sharmadean Reid, Megan Barton-Hanson, Shobna Gulati, Juno Dawson, Stephanie Yeboah and WOW Founder Jude Kelly. The festival will also feature the much-loved WOW Marketplace, a programme of family events, free WOW Pop Up performances, free WOW Speed Mentoring and Under 10’s Feminist Corner for budding young feminists everywhere.