0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
21/02/2023

10/03/23-12/03/23: WOW: Women of the World Festival

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 10/03/23-12/03/23: WOW: Women of the World Festival

WOW Women of the World festival

WOW is the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people.

Over three days, WOW’s line-up of world-class speakers, activists, musicians and comedians generate life-changing conversations, incredible performances and interactive workshops.

There are three unmissable headline events in the Royal Festival Hall: Off Air with Jane and Fi at WOW, The Big O with Oloni at WOW and Roxane Gay Live at WOW.

In the Day Pass, panels will be diverse and fresh, ranging from conversations about true crime and deepfakes to baby loss and a history of Bengali activism. There will be female friendship, the future of sex, fillers, fat activism as well as conversations around hair loss, burnout and addiction. WOW will talk about the climate emergency, housing, childcare, financial crisis and misogyny in 2023. It will ask how we can all work together to create change, and invite audiences to join workshops on the right to rage and radical self care. The programme will include Julia Gillard, Kathy Burke, Meera Syal, Elif Shafak, Shani Dhanda, Deborah Levy, Sali Hughes, Sharmadean Reid, Megan Barton-Hanson, Shobna Gulati, Juno Dawson, Stephanie Yeboah and WOW Founder Jude Kelly. The festival will also feature the much-loved WOW Marketplace, a programme of family events, free WOW Pop Up performances, free WOW Speed Mentoring and Under 10’s Feminist Corner for budding young feminists everywhere.

REGISTER HERE

Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

Upcoming Events

Rebecca-Cockcroft
Inspirational Woman: Rebecca Cockcroft | Co-Head, Family Law, Payne Hicks Beach
22/02/2023
Woman sat at table busy in personal expenses management, use calculator calculate household utilities, pay bills through secure e-banking app on laptop. Finances, accounting concept
Why brown women need to be more active in their financial lives
21/02/2023
Embrace the principles of Ikigai to lean into your passions and achieve your goals  
20/02/2023

Related Posts

Women of the World
14/01/2022

11/03/22 – 13/03/22: WOW London Festival 2022

Women of the World
30/09/2021

WOW celebrate International Day of the Girl with a special WOW sounds music programme

,
26/02/2020

06/03/20 – 08/03/20: WOW – Women of the World Festival | WOW Foundation

Women of the World
11/01/2018

07/03/18 – 11/03/18: WOW Festival | Women of the World

, ,