16/11/2022

10/12/2022: ‘Sisterhead Is Here’ A Play for 16 Days of Activism

Home > 16 days events > 10/12/2022: ‘Sisterhead Is Here’ A Play for 16 Days of Activism

Sisterhead is here, 16 days of activism play

We would love to invite you to our play ‘SisterHead Is Here’ on Saturday December 10th from 3pm – 5pm at Rada Studios, Chenies street, Fitzrovia, London.

We have been devising original theatre with women and girls with lived experience of domestic, or sexual violence at RADA Studios since September 2022, with a diverse cast of performers of mixed gender, age and background.

Our characters’ worlds collide when their train is cancelled due to industrial action, the play explores how our stories connect through our lived experiences. Together we share one platform, albeit a train platform, and our narrative calls for positive change for women and girls and all people facing oppression around the world.

This play has been devised as part of 16 Days of Activism and is being produced in partnership with Solace Women’s Aid, Rank & File Theatre, RADA, and Arts Council England.

REGISTER HERE

 

