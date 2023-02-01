15/02/2023: LGBTQ&A: Allyship and Parenting | Lancaster University LGBTQ+ Staff Network

LGBTQ+ representatives from Lancaster University and University of Cumbria are collaborating to host an open discussion to answer your questions in honour of LGBT history month.

LGBTQ&A is a bespoke collaboration series created by Lancaster University and the University of Cumbria’s Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) teams and LGBTQ+ Student and Staff Networks to honour LGBT History month. LGBTQ&A aims to provide a safe and inclusionary space to have important and impactful discussions to progress LGBTQ inclusion in education and communities. The event hosts an open, community panel-based, discussion to answer questions, offer community-based guidance, support and resources.