19/02/2023: ParaPride 2023: Making LGBTQ+ History

We couldn’t feel happier to finally be hosting the long-awaited ParaPride in-person event in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month 2023.

With the support of Hackney Council and Hackney Pride365, we are very excited to be holding this event in the vibrant and wonderfully diverse London borough of Hackney.

ParaPride will be making LGBTQ+ history by presenting the largest showcase of disabled LGBTQ+ talent with a spectacular line-up of creative acts. This will include Comedy, Drag Kings & Queens, Aerial artists, Pole performers, Burlesque shows, DJ sets and more.

Additionally, there will be a Community Networking area and an interactive Panel discussion. Further information about the event programme and details of the line-up will be announced in due course. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

We are committed to creating an inclusive, accessible and enjoyable event in a safe environment for our intersectional disabled / LGBTQ+ community, as well as for our friends and allies. We look forward to sharing this memorable experience with you.

ParaPride is an empowerment charity (registration no. 1186485) that advocates for the visibility, education and awareness of disabled LGBTQ+ people. We are a young grassroots organisation entirely run by volunteers. Our lived experiences stand at the foundations of our charity values.